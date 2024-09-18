Post-debate analysis
Hi everyone,
Since we lost a whole section of the show to a tech problem, we’ve re-done it and we’ve got a mini-show for you tonight!
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When: Tuesday, September 17, 10:30 pm US Eastern time
Where: Streaming with live…
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