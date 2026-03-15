Politics sorts by personality; and an upcoming show
First, set your alarm for 9 pm US Eastern for Disaffected. Tonight’s show includes a Cluster B Basics lesson. We’re going to take a tour of the four Cluster B disorders (narcissistic, borderline, histrionic, and antisocial) and illustrate them with examples in celebrities, fictional characters, and personality types you’ll recognize from real life to …
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