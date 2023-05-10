Plug your writing on our Substack
Howdy subscribers!
Do you write? Do you make music? Do you make videos? Do you create art?
Plug your work and all your links here in the comments. Let’s all get to know each other. I already know many of you have fascinating or beautiful things that you work on—let everyone else know about them.
-Josh
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