"Please wait while we access the functions on this card"
bric-a-brac, first-draft thoughts
There’s a big essay on machines and computers inside my head that will come forth at some point this spring. This post is a scratch-pad, a prelude to some first-drafts. There may be more of these to come. I’m interested in what readers see.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becom…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.