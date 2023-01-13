Please let your readers read?
This is for anyone who runs a blog with white text on black background.
It is also for anyone who uses light grey text on a white or similarly non-contrast background.
You don’t mean to do this, but your choice is actively hostile to readers. Your choice is making your post hard to read, impossible to read, or annoying enough to the eye that sympathetic…
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