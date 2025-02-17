Plain talk about race in America
episode 210
The essay below is out from behind the paywall after a couple of days as I decided to make it the centerpiece of episode 210. The topic is important enough that I’d like everyone interested to be able to read it and join the discussion. The article forms the first block of last night’s show, linked below.
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