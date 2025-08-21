Pick your poison, because it's all poison
what you can and cannot do with family and friends who've gone mental
One of the things I do is coaching and consulting from a peer, non-professional point of view. If I were licensed, you’d call it ‘counseling,’ but I’m not a mental health professional, I am not licensed, and I have no desire to achieve such a status.
Over almost three years, I’m starting to notice patterns in the problems, and the responses to them, tha…
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