Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
12h

I’m really tired of people committing crimes and then be excused because of their “mental illness.” The endless forgiveness to thugs, thieves, rapists, and murderers because they really aren’t responsible for their actions is destroying what was a high trust society.

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Jon Midget's avatar
Jon Midget
1h

I wrote this when you originally posted this topic, and I'll write it again. Your posts on this topic have been very helpful, and they have helped me see and understand awful people and awful behavior in the world today.

Thanks for that.

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