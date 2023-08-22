Personal update, and it's all happy
Hi everyone,
As many of you know, I lost my 20 year job and career at the end of last year at the hands of a woke cancellation mob from within my organization. Over the next few months, I lost the last of my old, nearly life-long friends, over differences in new-normal politics.
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