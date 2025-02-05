Pedantic
post one
Kevin and I (recall that Kevin is the other half, behind the scenes, of Disaffected) are probably going to start a quick-hit video show called Pedantic. It’ll be me correcting everyone’s grammar and speech, hopefully in an amusing way. Most millennials are likely to hate it, as they have a generation-specific boatload of difficulty with the language unl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.