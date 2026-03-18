Part II: What are Borderline and Histrionic Personality Disorders?
This is the second of a three-part series on personality disorders, what they are, and why you should know. Part I, here, gives the broad outline. I recommend reading part I first to get the broad outlines of just what kind of thing we’re talking about. Personality disorders are disturbances of personal moral character. They’re not “mental illnesses” li…
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