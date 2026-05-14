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Disaffected Newsletter

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Sara the Editor's avatar
Sara the Editor
4h

I've heard about this sort of thing so much that I thought it already was recognized. Of course, feminists will deny it when it suits them but this is such an obvious and common thing (I saw it myself) that no one can plausibly deny it outright.

What a world we live in.

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Ki M's avatar
Ki M
1h

Not only in divorce cases but can be insidious and subversive even within a family: mine. My mother triangulated me against my dad all the time growing up keeping me anxious and bound to her. All her interpretations were wrong but as a child how do we see clearly when all she wanted was to put a wedge between my dad and i so she could maintain control and manipulation. My dad was who loved me and where i thankfully got my role modeling. I hung on to my dads love even when after his being passed 30 years ago my mothers obsessive bpd psych/emotional abuse and conditional acceptance in her family was becoming so evident to me and i began a journey of unwiring her lifetime of projections from who i truly am.

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