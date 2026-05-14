At a Glance—

What: Livestream discussion of parental alienation syndrome in custody cases and the connection to maternal borderline personality disorder



When: Thursday, May 14, 6 pm US Eastern

Where:



Rumble

Youtube

Twitter

The topic is “parental alienation.” That describes a dynamic that happens in divorce cases. One parent poisons the minds of the children in order to paint the other parent as dangerous and abusive. The goal is to convince the family/divorce court to award full custody to the parent who claims the other parent is abusive.

It’s usually a mother alleging that the father is abusive, and the mother who mentally grooms the children to believe in and repeat her claims of an abusive father. Of course there are real cases of abusive fathers. We’re not talking about those real cases. We’re talking about untrue or unfair allegations used deceptively in acrimonious divorces.

You’ve probably heard or been told that “parental alienation is not real” and that claiming that parental alienation is real is itself a “misogynistic” form of male abuse against women/helpless mothers.

My guest on today’s livestream says not only is parental alienation (mental abuse of children) real, but that work and research done by child advocates show that it’s strongly correlated with having a mother/wife figure with Borderline Personality Disorder.

Lisa Chynoweth is a licensed master social worker (LMSW), a mother, stepmother, and a coach/consultant for those dealing with developmental trauma. She joins the Disaffected livestream to talk about the effort get parental alienation recognized in custody cases so that family courts make decisions that are in the best interests of the children.

When: Thursday, May 14, 6 pm US Eastern

Where:



Rumble

Youtube

Twitter