Ozemporexia Nervosa
-We serve up a post-Thanksgiving casserole of screaming toddlers in adult female bodies. It’s like a TikTok version of Ride of the Valkyries.
-How to spot Histrionic Personality Disorder, a “Cluster B Basics” lesson. We look at the fraternal twin to Borderline Personality Disorder. It’s very dramatic AND YOU’RE GOING TO LOVE IT.
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