Over the Borderline: Part I
In 2021, the first year of Disaffected the show/podcast, I made this episode and its follow-up. This is a good time to repost them as a follow-up to my article on July 29:
Much of what I write and talk about is personal; I use my own experience with a deranged mother to illustrate what Cluster B in families looks and feels like. But these episodes are es…
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