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Karen Lynch's avatar
Karen Lynch
2h

Almost identical situation happened to me a couple of weeks ago. We rarely go out to eat anymore—it’s usually a neutral experience at best and highly unpleasant at worst. One exception; we eat Sunday brunch at our local Perkins. Unfailingly polite, responsive and helpful. Don’t know how Perkins is other places, but it is very pleasant here. Almost all other restaurants locally are a huge disappointment. It’s very sad when one remembers a time it wasn’t like that.

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1 reply by Josh Slocum
Jim Marlowe's avatar
Jim Marlowe
2h

Unfortunately this is why automated service / robot service is coming. We will be encouraged to continue to avoid personal connections. The communists did this first. Keep your gaze averted, don't connect, and don't get involved. The western convention of making eye contact, uttering a greeting or smiling, and making a show of one's hands (a sign that one is not holding a weapon and moves in peace) have been destroyed.

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