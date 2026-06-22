It’s been six years since the nation lost its everloving mind responding to Covid. Some of the worst hysterical responses, and the rude inconveniences this period caused, have now become baked in to the new normal.

I’ve had enough.

Like many people, I am tired of being treated like dirt by rude, indifferent staff at businesses that I’m voluntarily supporting with my money. My patronage is part of what makes these businesses viable. I don’t have to spend my money there. No customer does.

I nearly wrote this anonymously, because I know from experience that reasonable customer complaints now are more likely to result in the staff or owners treating me, the customer, like an unreasonable enemy. Everything that used to be normal is inverted today.

But on the off chance that you, the owners of Positive Pie, do still care about how your business is run, I’m writing this here under my own name to put my money where my mouth is. I won’t be patronizing you again, so I’ll avoid any revenge your staff might be contemplating while preparing my order. There won’t be any more orders.

Where I’m Coming From

I’m a 51-year-old guy who lives outside Montpelier. I’m a writer and talk show host.

In my teens and twenties, I put in about a dozen years in food service. Mostly front of the house, with some kitchen experience.

The kinds of restaurants I’ve worked in include:

Greasy spoon diners

Corporate chain family restaurants such as Pizzeria Uno

Privately owned casual dining joints

Privately owned fine dining restaurants on the outskirts of New York City, the kinds of places celebrities dine at when attending their kids’ college graduations

The jobs I’ve held include:

Waiter

Busboy

Bar back

Prep cook

Catering waiter for weddings and bar mitzvahs

Most of my experience is front of the house, waiting tables. That’s where the money is if you have good organization and a customer service personality. I have those things, and I made great money.

My experience taught me what a restaurant needs to be successful—enjoyed by customers, but also enjoyed by the staff. I’ve worked at badly run joints where the work is slipshod and the staff were ill-treated by owners. I’ve also worked at restaurants where the ownership puts their whole heart into the business and treats its staff like hard-working family.

The difference is usually obvious to the customer. You can tell when people enjoy working at a place where they are valued, and where standards are upheld.

I can’t know what it’s like to work at Positive Pie, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s unpleasant. Why? Because your waitstaff have consistently treated me like an annoyance.

I’ve been a carry-out customer of yours for a couple of years; your calzone is great and so is your pizza. The counter staff service is uneven—some of your people are pleasant to interact with, others are obviously stoned out their gourd and barely able to notice that they’re on the clock.

That’s OK (not great, not great at all) if all I’m doing is picking up a box and making my way home.

It is not OK when I come into your dining room and spend $70 on lunch.

Twice in the past few months I’ve had a meal at your place. Both times I had the same waiter. Both experiences were nearly the same.

Most recently:

Your waiter, a tall bearded guy who appeared to be about 29 years old, refuses to communicate with the spoken word.

He will not make eye contact

He comes up to the table and says merely “S’up?”

You are lucky if you’re able to catch his eye for anything you need, because he disappears for 10 minutes at a time (if you have short staffing problems, that is not my fault, and I’m not interested in pushback about how I should “understand” that. It does not excuse at least a minimal acknowledgment like: “Hey folks, I’m sorry. I’m the only one on the floor today and I know you’ve been waiting.” If he’d only said something like that, I wouldn’t complain, because I understand, having done his job).

Like almost every restaurant these days, you have “forgotten” to put basic items on tables, like salt and pepper. Is this a “little” thing? Yeah. When it happens once. But like most other restaurants, it’s all the time. Customers have to ask for basic things (like cutlery these days) that should have been provided.

This is the exact phrase I used, because I speak politely to service staff: “May I please have some salt and pepper?” The response I got was no eye contact. Your waiter just turned his back on me, grabbed them from another table, set them down heavily, and walked away.

What would you think as a patron if you experienced that? That’s the kind of response that would normally indicate that the waiter meant to communicate annoyance or contempt. No, no—it does not matter if you’re “sure he didn’t mean that.” That is not polite, reasonable behavior, and I’m not insane or persnickety to think to myself, “What the hell did I do to offend him?” His behavior is unacceptable whether he “means it” or not.

When I was finally able to get his attention for the check, he set it down hard too, again silently, and with no eye contact.

That’s enough. It may seem little to you, but it’s not. The experience of being a customer at most retail businesses these days is death by 1,000 paper cuts. The rude young man staffing your dining room today was just the last straw.

You are unlikely to find a more polite patron than me. I avoid sending back a steak that wasn’t cooked to my order. I don’t make a fuss when a dish is not well prepared; I take it in stride because I don’t like being perceived as a complainer. I remember what it was like as a waiter to have an unsatisfiable customer who embarrassed the rest of the party and made the waiter’s afternoon miserable.

I never “give orders” to waitstaff or treat them as if they were servants. I always say, “When you get a moment, may I please have a refill?” I can’t be any more polite or easy to serve. There’s nothing else I can do to signal that I’m friendly and won’t cause a problem.

Here’s the part where I get really candid because I have nothing left to lose: How dare your staff treat me like I’m some piece of shit interrupting their day? What’s wrong with your management, your business vision, and your standards?

I realize you’ve probably never had a letter like this. You’re likely to see this letter as coming from an asshole customer, because that’s the standard response in business today even when customers are reasonable.

But I’m not alone. Most people won’t tell you candidly what your service is like because they don’t want to cause a fuss. But I’m one of millions of Americans who are fed up with this shitty, rude service that’s taken over our culture in the past six years.

Recommendations

On the chance that you will take this seriously and realize my complaint is reasonable, I offer these. They’re basic, and they used to be second-nature. No one had to make a list out of them because businesses did them automatically:

Staff should make eye contact with all customers, and greet them with a smile. Nothing over the top. Nothing slavish. Just ordinary politeness.

Staff should be reminded to verbally respond to customers when the customers speak to them.

Staff should be reminded not to slam items down on the table as if they mean to communicate irritation that the customer asked for an item.

Staff should remember to put themselves in the customer's place. They should ask themselves, “If I were the one sitting at the table, what would I appreciate hearing if the food was taking a long time, or the service was slow because of understaffing?” It’s so easy and minimal. A quick, cheerful, “I’m sorry you’ve been waiting so long, and thank you for your patience,” would solve most problems and lead to a happy, rather than a disgruntled, customer.

Staff should be reminded to speak ordinary business English. A grunted “S’up” is not acceptable. I’m not your frat bro.

Basic items like salt and pepper need to go back on the table. Get out of your “Covid” mental groove, take a look at your operations, and bring back basic common sense in table service.

If you are willing to hear this as reasonable constructive criticism, you could begin to go back to good service and I promise you that patrons would notice. Word of mouth matters.

If your restaurant had operated along these ordinary, reasonable standards, I wouldn’t be publicly calling your service and reputation into question in front of the world.

Good luck.