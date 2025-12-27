On the third day of Christmas
This writer gives to thee: Three Elizabethan insults.
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Thy lady mother art so great she was fain to be greased with a fatted sow to be prised from betwixt the walls of the close stool.
Thy lady mother art so stout…
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