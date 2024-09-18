On Mamala Dearest in the Blaze
The Blaze just published my piece on the Trump-Harris debate and how it was a mirror of in-home domestic and child abuse. Readers of Disaffected will be familiar with most of it as it’s put together from various essays I’ve written.
If you want to support a media outlet that will tell stories that the mainstream won’t, the Blaze is a good bet. They need…
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