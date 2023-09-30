On clarity and mind-reading
Ambiguity is especially difficult for me. No, not “just for Josh.” Ambiguity is difficult for all humans; it’s not restricted to me, and it’s not merely and only my personal problem.
But, yes, I am especially sensitive to ambiguity. Unspoken assumptions, undisclosed prior assumptions and knowledge, and undisclosed expectations from another party; I have…
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