Old tech break
I’ve been feeling guilty about not doing more long-form writing on here lately for all of you who kindly read me. Sorry about that; things are busy, but I’ll get back to it and justify your subscription, I promise.
Thought you might enjoy what I’ve been working on in spare time with Kevin while at his house. I have this 1950s Automatic Electric desk set…
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