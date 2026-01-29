Oi, bitch nurse! LIVESTREAM 1.29.26 6 pm EASTERN
Join guest Keri Smith of Deprogrammed on Disaffected’s livestream Thursday, Jan. 29, at 6 pm EASTERN.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Topics
-Sadistic nurses
-”Ice cream faggots”
-Audience questions and live chat
Disaffected N…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.