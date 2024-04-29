Oh no! Not episode 169!
Freaky Friday isn't just for Fridays anymore, it's an everyday treat. As the based kids say, America keeps getting more fake and gay. We've already got AI girlfriends, and this week we're going to learn about AI racists.
New federal Title IX rules say boys are girls and boys don't get legal rights anymore. Law enforcement and legal scholars who should k…
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