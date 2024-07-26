Oh, father
“You know your father wanted me to have an abortion, but I wouldn’t do it. I wanted you,” my mother said. When she said it, I cannot tell you. She said it so often for so long.
No child should even know that it’s possible for a mother to kill you in the womb, but I did. I always knew how tenuous my existence was.
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