Ode to the slattern
I spent a considerable amount of my childhood dressing up in flimsy negligees and costume jewelry cadged from grandma's closet, barreling around the house as a sloppy harridan bent on killing children. My mother did not understand what a tribute it was.
Costume pieces from Avon and Sarah Coventry and rayon nighties were perfect for embodying the unsung a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.