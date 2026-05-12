I’m asking you to reconsider something you probably believe: that Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is an an organic, or genetic, condition that “some people are just born with.”

I don’t think so. I think it’s usually a symptom of underlying developmental trauma. That means child abuse or neglect. I now see the following:



-Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

-Panic or Generalized Anxiety Disorder

-Recurrent Major Depression

not as “diseases,” but as symptoms of an underlying constellation of trauma. I use the label “cPTSD”, complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. I believe that all, or nearly all, people raised in abusive/ClusterB/addict homes have a level and a form of cPTSD. If you do not like that label, substitute one that you do like. I think most reasonable people can agree that these conditions are all related to each other, and all related to an underlying state of unresolved trauma.

No, I don’t have “the studies” to prove this. Nor do I feel obliged to do so. My view comes from my own synthesis and experience personally, and from working with traumatized people as clients. I don’t care if people don’t believe me or agree because I haven’t supplied a double-blind study.

Have you considered why so many people simply believe the standard claim—OCD is some kind of organic inborn condition unrelated to anything in the environment—when it’s merely a claim? There’s not a drop of biological or demonstrable evidence for the standard claim.

This came up because of a recent appearance by comedian and podcaster Howie Mandel. He suffers from OCD, and it appears that he has a pretty classic expression: excessive handwashing to the point of injury, inability to tolerate being touched except in a particular order.

You can watch/listen to this short clip from Mandel here.

I believe OCD is part of, not separate from, pathological, unmanageable anxiety. And that kind of anxiety almost always comes from developmental trauma.

I can recall now, looking back, when my OCD began to form. Nine years old, walking home from school, and having to count my steps and execute them just so in order that I took the “correct” number of steps for each concrete block of the sidewalk, and never, ever stepped on a crack. (I know the joke you’re laughing about, but this is real. Still OK to laugh though.)

That was the same year I had my first bout of major, almost somnolent, depression. Had I had more energy I would have killed myself, as I tried to do a few years later.

By my teen years, I had developed Panic Disorder (full, clinical panic attacks apparently out of the blue and unconnected to immediate environmental circumstances), which I do not believe is a “separate disease.” It’s yet another symptomatic expression of cPTSD, just like OCD is.

By 16 or 17, my OCD was so out of control that I lost five hours of sleep each night. One of my obsessions was making sure my bladder was completely empty, not one drop left, before I could sleep. This was tied to a panicked obsession with re-checking that I’d set my alarm clock for “am” not “pm”.

A typical night would be spent over the course of five hours getting up every five minutes, standing over the toilet to squeeze out the last drop, then re-checking the alarm clock repeatedly and rapidly for another five minutes.

This would last about five hours, so I went around sleep-deprived for a long time. It got bad enough that my friends urged me to see a doctor. That is when I was officially diagnosed with OCD and Panic Disorder.

If you have not experienced OCD, know that it is unlike what you think is “bad anxiety.” It’s far worse than a normal worry over taking a test, or something like that. It is to be possessed. When you are gripped by the recurring thoughts and compulsions, you are aware in the moment that you are possessed. You know, in that moment, that nothing you’re doing is necessary, none of it makes sense, none of it is sane, that you are insane, but you cannot stop doing it even though you know all these things while you’re doing it.

What helped me? Many of you will not like this, but it is nonetheless true: SSRIs. Prozac at first. Though I worry about the consequences to me of going on psychotropic drugs at such a young “brain age,” Prozac was a relief miracle for my OCD and panic.

Perhaps if I’d been given proper trauma therapy earlier in life the path would have been different, but that is what happened. I’m not sorry that SSRIs pulled me out of insanity, even if I have reservations about the whole thing.

If you know someone with OCD like Howie, or like me, it’s nearly certain that this is an outgrowth of serious childhood trauma. Your friend doesn’t have an “inborn chemical imbalance” that he was “just born with.” Yeah, even if he claims that, and claims loudly that he had no childhood trauma, experience has taught me that is not a reliable claim. Make your own judgment, of course, but that’s mine.

I hope people who suffer from these problems will be willing to consider this way of looking at them, as I think that is the key to getting on top of such terribly destructive psychiatric illnesses.

Today, at 51, my OCD stays pretty firmly in remission (I don’t like to talk about “cured” or “resolved” as experience shows me relapses can happen). I’m still on SSRIs, but a very low dose. Along with achieving some (absolutely not “all”) resolution to my mind broken from child abuse, I’m far less prone to OCD outbreaks than I used to be. Under great stress, every few years, some symptoms do come back. I manage them better than before.

If this is something you’ve experienced, you have my empathy (the real kind) and sympathy.