Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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Jen C's avatar
Jen C
9h

I'm so glad your sister and her family will be moving upstairs. Sounds like a wonderful setup.

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Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
7h

🥲 Thank God for Mina. Yes. God knows your heart, your sorrow, your needs. He knew it before you did. He put you and Mina together, for the good of you both, coming around again in memoriam of the Shredder you both loved.

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