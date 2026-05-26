These past two days I’ve woken up with warm, purring love on top of me, and thank God. Mina is right there where she should be, and where Shredder used to be.

Shredder was such a big personality, and so physically striking, that he got more “air time” around here and on the show than Mina. But Mina has been my sweet love since I got her as a tiny kitten taken from her mother too soon (I didn’t initiate the too-soon-taking, but I took her in after it was done). You would be hard pressed to find a more loving, affectionate, bonded cat than Mina. I think she imprinted on me as a parent figure.

Shredder’s dad cat instincts were there from the start; he obviously knew what a baby was, and he treated her like one. They took to each other immediately, and stayed close friends and nap partners for life.

Here they are on Mina’s first supper in her new home, in 2016:

You see Shreds? Chonker was 22 pounds when I adopted him. I got him down to about 15 pounds, and he stayed there most of his life until he declined. He was tough and strong, defending his territory against neighborhood cats (and just as often barging into their territory like an asshole and then fighting them). I broke up a number of tom fights in the back yard and paid for it in shredded skin (see what I did?).

But at home he was gentle and paternal with Mina. As she grew into adulthood, the play got rough and tumble between them and they wrestled and swatted and hissed at each other. But he never exerted too much force on this much smaller kitty, and they always ended up cuddled together. In all those years, I don’t think they ever had a real fight, only play.

Mina knows he’s gone. She’s meowing in ways she hasn’t before in a way that almost seems like she’s asking me a question. She looks around the house in a way she hasn’t before. No, animals are not humans, but yes, they are conscious, they have feelings, and they know who their family is. They know when someone is gone.

She has always been firmly attached to me, but she’s even more near me now. Mina is the kind of affectionate cat who pushes her purring face into my face, or into my hand, to get her some love. Happily for me, she likes to have her face and head smooched over and over again (I’m a compulsive cat smoocher). That’s how she woke me up this morning, sitting on my chest where Shredder used to sit.

Thank God for her.

This summer, I will get us a kitten and start the cycle over again. Having a baby to take care of was good for Shredder, and it will be good for Mina.

Something wonderful is going to happen for me in about a month, and it’s connected. My sister, my brother in law, and my nephew, are moving into my house at the end of June. They’re coming in from New York state and will take the upstairs apartment.

I have lived apart from family since I was placed in a boys’ home at 13. By choice, I’ve lived alone most of my life. I’ve been lonely for a long time (though I wouldn’t admit it) and that’s about to end. It’s time to gather family in a homestead.

My sister and I hope to find a mama cat with a litter, and each take a sibling kitten. She’s lost all her cats to disease or old age in recent years, and needs a feline back in the house. I hope it works out this way.

‘I know nothing stays the same, but if you’re willing to play the game, it will be coming around again’