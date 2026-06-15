Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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incomingcall's avatar
incomingcall
13h

blue states, blue lights, blue veins and our white hot rage

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
14h

It wasn’t the junkies, criminals and scumbags who did this; it was the oh-so-generous-and-tolerant-of-everything politicians and the gullible voters who keep giving them power.

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