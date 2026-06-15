I’ll keep this short. It’s too distressing, but by God, it needs to be known.

Dystopia has fully arrived to America’s queen of postcard Victoriana, Vermont.

You think Vermont is still that quaint, quintessentially New England state, don’t you? It’s true that Vermont used to look exactly like the postcards you’ve seen. In the past 10 years it’s much less true.

Did you know that those Norman Rockwell paintings that you see as Americana were depictions of Vermont, because Rockwell was a Vermonter? If you didn’t, you know now. Thank God he’s dead and does not have to see this.

Burlington is a degraded crime pit. There’s human feces on sidewalks and lawns, along with hypodermic needles. Businesses are closing faster than they open, and within weeks, the buildings have broken windows and graffiti.

I just walked into hell at the McDonalds in South Burlington, and want to crawl out of my skin and scream.

The men’s bathroom gave me a jolt; I’ve never seen anything like it before. The light was dim and blue. It looked like a nightclub illuminated by black light. I could barely see to aim at the urinal. What was this?

I surmised that it was some sort of post-Covid disinfection hysteria protocol. Perhaps the bulbs were allegedly “disinfecting” with a special light.

No. It’s far worse. Take a moment to guess. You won’t be successful.

McDonalds is using these blue bulbs to stop IV junkies because the blue light makes it hard to see the blue veins in the arm.

No, I’m not kidding. No, it’s not an urban myth.

Read about it.

Junkies, criminals, scumbags and Communist politicians:

I hate you. I wish you’d leave or die. You’ve taken my society away from everyone. I hate you so much. No, I don’t mean I dislike you or disapprove of you.

I fucking hate you with a white-hot rage. I resent you. I truly would rather you die than have to accept any more of your filthy degradation.

Give me my country back. Give me my New England back.

I have more to say.

The experience of going in there was degrading and demoralizing before I even go to the bathroom.

As you know, McDonalds is pushing hard to force you to use robot touchscreen kiosks. They have ripped out most registers with a human, leaving only one or two.

And in six years, McDonalds went from a chain with a reputation for reasonably friendly customer service with well-groomed employees to a version of the fucking DMV. Everyone is a fat slob with food-stained, untucked shirts and a scowl on their face.

It is now normal to stand for five minutes in front of a register while the staff ignore you. They will NOT make eye contact. They will NOT say “I’ll be right with you.” They do it deliberately, because they resent you.

That happened today. When the man finally came over, he was at least friendly. But he was hardly able to work the register. He kept making mistakes entering my order (one McChicken sandwich), overcharging me, staring at the screen in puzzlement, and having to get the manager to override mistakes.

The manager was resentful about this because she was busy pulling out 12 (I counted them) Happy Meal toys to place on the counter for a single mother so her daughter could spend an entire five minutes choosing her favorite, tying up the manager so no help could be given to other customers.

No, I don’t hate children. No, I don’t mind seeing kindness done for children.

But when mom is a stoned white woman with a full sleeve of tattoos and a half black child, which I just know has never met her babydaddy, well, let’s just say a man’s patience begins to run thin.

Because this is every day, everywhere, all the time.

This place is a fucking ghetto.

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