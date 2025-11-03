None So Blind
Episode 247, November 2, 2025
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-More than 30 years after the practice was thoroughly debunked as fake, universities and “providers” for autistic people are still using “facilitated communication.” It’s literally human ventriloquist dummy puppeteering. Come see.
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