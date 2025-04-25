No, Virginia, You Can't Have Your Cake and Eat it Too
American adults need some reminders of what grown-ups used to know. Reminders about the nature of humans. Yes, the nature. The fundamental, hard-wired way we are. That nature is not going to change. It can’t be socially conditioned away. It’s part of the hardware.
When a person gets to a certain level of deviation from the norm, humans are always, always…
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