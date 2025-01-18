No show on Sunday, Jan 19
I’m sorry friends, but I woke up with Instant Overnight Sick. Everything hurts, moving my head hurts, hot cold, lung hack, etc. And I’m a huge baby about it.
We’ll make next week’s show extra good. I have a lot of serious material to go through, and it will be worth the wait. Thanks to all of you for your support and I hope you’re feeling better than I …
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