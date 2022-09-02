No more vaccines
Until 2020, I have taken every recommended vaccine on the US schedule. Happily. I've asked for them.
I will never take another vaccine again aside from a tetanus booster. My response is normal. It is proportionate and appropriately responsive to the reality we have learned about what public health and pharmaceutical companies will do.
I now strongly sus…
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