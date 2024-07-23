No I will not take the high road
Timid conservatives are out in force, predictably, admonishing the vulgarly truthful among us to pipe down.
All my life, when I’ve been an insane liberal, and now hopefully a less insane conservative, I’ve been told to pipe down. “You’re only making it worse.” “They’ll call you a misogynist.” “You’re just giving them ammunition.” “You’re no better than …
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