New Year's hangout for subscribers!
Join us after 10 pm Eastern
After Disaffected is over on Youtube at about 10:15 pm Eastern, tonight, Sunday, supporting subscribers can join us on Discord for a live hangout with Josh and Kevin. We thank you for making the show possible, and we’d love to ring in the New Year with you!
Not a member yet? Subscribe and join us tonight!
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