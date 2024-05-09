New! The Weekly Bric-a-Brac
Hello! The Weekly Bric-a-Brac will be a new feature on here for paid subscribers. Some of you have told me you like my mental odds and ends, so I hope this will amuse you.
I’m collecting stray thoughts and recycling Twitter ideas throughout the week. One does not always have a fully formed topical essay ready to go, but we can still talk about interesti…
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