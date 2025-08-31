"New Normal" at Best Buy
Short vignette from last night. All you will read is in service of making tonight’s episode of Disaffected, which has not yet been made.
The kind of encounter you will read about below has become the statistically “normal” kind of business encounter in my life for five years. This IS the norm, not the exception. Has been since the start of the alleged p…
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