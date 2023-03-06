New Normal
re-post; paywall lifted
This is not a camp joke. Many of us are actually living in Stepford, Connecticut. The one from 1975, not the “comedy” remake.
Those of you in Gen X and early Boomherhood will remember how good 1970s horror and science fiction was. The made-for-TV adaptation of Ira Levin’s The Stepford Wives runs circles around any modern big-budget theatrical release.
Y…
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