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Between Chairs's avatar
Between Chairs
4h

Yesterday, I was at an Italian restaurants. The menu had a huge selection of cured meats and cheeses as appetizers. The disclaimer said: “None of our meats and cheeses are vegan or plant-based”. I appreciated that disclaimer, because it highlighted the absurdity of our daily life. It showed the many stupid questions the waiters had to funnel.

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Stuart Bate's avatar
Stuart Bate
4h

I like to point out that cows and sheep are plant-based. They eat grass and are in fact nature’s most efficient method of turning inedible (to humans) grass into delicious and nutritious protein.

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