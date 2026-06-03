Here’s another entry in my list of “small things” that many assure me are “not even a big deal” and “don’t mean anything.”

This is about changing terminology used to sell food. You can find parallel examples in countless other products.

These lexical shifts are not “just marketing.” They’re not “just for novelty’s sake.” They’re not empty of meaning and purpose; they’re moral nudges that you’ve probably silently accepted and internalized because what could be more gentle and non-coercive than quietly, gradually substituting these new terms until you pick them up without knowing why you use them?

Do you recognize the implicit moral rules that are being given to you when the names of old things suddenly change?

I focus on two examples:

“Choose your protein!” on restaurant menu boards. It is the terminology and why it’s used that I focus on. This is not a critique of restaurants that offer tofu or seitan patties for those who don’t want chicken or beef. There’s nothing wrong with offering that option. That’s not my critique. My critique is focused on the terminology.



The unspoken moral goal is to elevate non-meat to the status and popularity of meat (whose status must be lowered, it must be made morally contaminated with associations of masculine predation and violence). It’s a “leveling” game where the goal is to make vegetarian or vegan choices seem “just totally normal, and not artificially pushed, and not connected to leftist ideas about morality.” It’s a coy and manipulative game. It’s not merely, or even at all, just a way of “offering more choices.” It’s a morality play.



2. “Plant-based” taking over from the former and recent “vegetarian.”

Suddenly, seemingly overnight, “plant-based” was everywhere. It was on everything. It seemed to immediately surplant the term “vegetarian.” Did you notice that? Did you notice that, say, boxes of prepared food brands that used to label themselves “vegetarian” starting using “plant-based” instead?

Have you noticed that you can’t turn around in a grocery store or restaurant without seeing the term “plant-based” on so many items?

Did you ask yourself why? What was wrong with “vegetarian?”

There was a reason for this nomenclature shift, and you don’t have to propose a conscious conspiracy to see it. The shift was about introducing a weighted moral implication to your choices.

“Plant-based” is meant to signal:

-“Kind, unlike that violent use of animals” -“Feminine and nurturing, not like that patriarchal murderous meat” -“Caring for the planet, unlike those planet-raping cattle farmers”

It’s gotten so ridiculous that you can now find a Starbucks coffee product in grocery stores that promises “100-percent plant-based caffeine.”

As compared to the “animal-based caffeine” that exists where?

These shifts aren’t “nothing,” and they’re not “meaningless.”

They are moral commandments delivered to you as if they were not moral commandments. They’re not openly forced; they’re “offered.” If you should point out what’s going on as I’m doing in this essay, they’re mild enough that the people pushing the terms can fall back on plausible deniability: “Wow. You sound paranoid. It’s just a word. Why do you care so much?”