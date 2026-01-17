New here? A sample of the best for you
Thank you to the influx of new subscribers, free and paid, recently. I don’t know what got this Substack attention, but something did, and I’m grateful.
Here’s a sampling of what I think are some of the best pieces.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.