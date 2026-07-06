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Disaffected Newsletter

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
14h

Just wait until white liberal women start giving their white children black names. You know that’s coming.

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3 replies
ET's avatar
ET
13h

I still love Ashleighleigh the most!

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2 replies by Josh Slocum and others
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