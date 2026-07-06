New Gen Z Names for White Children
I got what you need
Girls:
Taylorleigh
Swiftlyn
Ashberlin
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Boys:
Groyperson
Rizzden
Maxlooks
My new Gen Z name:
Clavuncular
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just wait until white liberal women start giving their white children black names. You know that’s coming.
I still love Ashleighleigh the most!