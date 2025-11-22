Need a pep talk before Thanksgiving?
the non-doctor is in
Are you ready for table talk over roast turkey with family and friends? Worried about that one relative who won’t stop talking about politics and calling everyone on the other side crazy and fascist?
I’ve got some booking slots still open for this upcoming week if you could use an hour to talk to someone who lived it, and gets it. If you don’t know, I o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.