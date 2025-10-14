N'awlins, 1992
Mini story time
Gather ‘round.
1992, and I’m 18 years old taking my first grown-up vacation. Older friends and I rented an apartment for a week in New Orleans. It was a great era to be a young degenerate; no one checked IDs to get in bars.
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