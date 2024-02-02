Nathalie Martinek on Depression
Nathalie has an article I urge you to read if you’re suffering from depression. Much has been written about it, but with Nathalie, I find genuinely new insights, not the same ground re-trod.
This article gives a generous preview.
I hope you find it useful. I’m doing my best to absorb the message during my own dark time.
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