My view on Trump
clarification
Some readers and viewers have communicated to me that they think I have gone too far in “supporting Trump” or “Republicans.” They ask, basically, how I can be such a hypocrite. How does a guy who talks about narcissistic personalities so much end up “supporting Trump”? Some have been measured in their tone; others have been passive-aggressive and accusa…
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