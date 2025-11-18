My mother's wisdom
Back in the late 80s my mother and I were watching TV and something came up about women’s place in society, how to have a career and a family at the same time, etc.* We’ve all heard these topics discussed for decades; it was one of those times when something “truthful-ish” leaked out in my mother’s conversation.
As most know, my mother was a deranged wo…
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