My mother's spaghetti sauce
done my way
A couple of you asked for my bolognese/meat sauce recipe, which is my mother’s that I’ve adapted. It’s my favorite sauce.
1 large can plain tomato sauce
plus
1 small can of same, or some tomato paste thinned out
1 pound fatty ground beef
1 half pound hot Italian sausage
1 large onion diced
5 or 6 large cloves garlic, diced
A whole bunch of dried basil and oreg…
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