A couple of you asked for my bolognese/meat sauce recipe, which is my mother’s that I’ve adapted. It’s my favorite sauce.

1 large can plain tomato sauce

plus

1 small can of same, or some tomato paste thinned out

1 pound fatty ground beef

1 half pound hot Italian sausage

1 large onion diced

5 or 6 large cloves garlic, diced

A whole bunch of dried basil and oreg…