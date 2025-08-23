My mother finally contacted me
I tell you this to stiffen your spine if, like me, you have a personality disordered psychiatric wreck for a parent like I do.
She texted me this morning for the first time in nine years since I broke contact. I now see I’ve been telling myself a fantasy story that I had scared her enough—I’ve narrated every morally loathsome, abusive thing this woman d…
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