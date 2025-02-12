My cat is a borderline
like all cats
Do you know what it’s like to love someone-including an animal-and be willing to do anything to keep them safe, while at the same time wanting to strangle the person or creature? That’s been this week for me with my cat Mina who disappeared into a wall for 24 hours and pushed me to the edge of composure.
Now that she’s out and safe, I want to complain a…
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