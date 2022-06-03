Mutual Mistrust
I've been thinking about mutual mistrust. This dynamic obtains between so many "groups" of people.
The one I'm thinking about right now is the group "Josh, and feminist women."
On my weekly show I talk a lot about what I see as today’s coddling of women who engage in abusive behaviors. Part of this, in my view, is the false notion that we live in a “patri…
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