Musical Interlude: Live to Tell
Longtime readers know I’ve been letting go of my emotional relationship with Madonna. She is in some ways not what she was, and exactly what she always was.
But there is the back catalog. Owing to her own antics that overshadowed everything else, she is not recognized for the quality of her pop music. Her best work is on ballads; this is where you can …
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