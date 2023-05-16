Musical interlude
Belinda Carlisle
When you were an American teen in the 80s, it felt like the world was being created anew all the time, that it was unfolding just for you and your friends. Everything was beautiful, you were beautiful, and there was all the time in world for the most exciting and wonderful destination you knew was waiting.
Once you got away from your backwater town, the…
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