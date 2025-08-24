Musical Interlude, August 24, 2025
Electric Light Orchestra
A feature of middle age is hearing, really hearing, a song for the very first time, even though it was part of the soundtrack of your childhood. This song played on the radio in the old Dodge Dart. My stepfather put it on the turntable at the top of that rack component stereo with the equalizer sliders I loved so much under my fingers.
I thought I knew …
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